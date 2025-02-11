Park Square incident, Sheffield: Fire and ambulance services issue statements on major incident

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 11th Feb 2025, 10:03 BST
The fire and ambulance services have issued statements on their involvement in a major incident near Park Square, Sheffield, today.

Both South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service have confirmed their involvement in the incident, which has gridlocked Sheffield city centre.

The Sheffield Parkway is closed in both directions between Park Square roundabout and Derek Dooley Way as emergency services respond to concerns for a man inside a property.

Emergency services at Park Square today. Photo: Alastair Ulke. National Worldplaceholder image
Emergency services at Park Square today. Photo: Alastair Ulke. National World | National World

Emergency services were called at 7pm last night over to concerns for a man inside a property, alleged to have weapons and pose a risk to himself.

The fire service said today: "We were called at 8.13pm yesterday (Monday 10 February 2025) to assist South Yorkshire Police at a property on Broad Street, Sheffield.

“Two fire engines remain on standby to assist further should they be needed.

"We are asking the public to avoid the area as The Sheffield Parkway, between Park Square roundabout and Derek Dooley Way is currently closed.

“Trams are also affected in the area and those travelling are advised to check Travel South Yorkshire"

The ambulance service said in a short statement: “Ambulance resources are present at this incident. South Yorkshire Police are leading on this incident.”

