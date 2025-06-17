This newly-released video footage shows the last confirmed sighting of a missing Sheffield man, as he walked up a major city road almost a month ago.

54-year-old Michael was last seen at around 5.20pm on Monday, May, 19, 2025 walking on Ecclesall Road South on the opposite side of the road from Ecclesall Library.

He was walking uphill away from the city centre.

Officers have investigated numerous lines of enquiry in the search for Michael, including checking CCTV along Ecclesall Road, visiting addresses where they believed Michael may have been staying, speaking to family members, and examining phone records.

Police have now released this video footage of the last confirmed sighting of Michael, almost a month on.

Detective Chief Inspector Aneela Khalil-Khan said: “We are keen to establish Michael’s direction of travel after 5.20pm on May 19, 2025 and are appealing for those living in the vicinity of where he was last seen to check their CCTV, ring doorbell, and dashcam footage as it may contain valuable information that could help us to trace Michael.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokespeson added: “Michael is a white man, with short hair, and he was last seen wearing a burgundy top, green zip-up hoodie, jeans, and black rimmed glasses, and carrying a white carrier bag.

“The CCTV image and video shows Michael as he was last seen.”

Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from Ecclesall Road South, or the areas show on the map, from after 5.20pm on 19 May 19, 2025 is asked to please check it as it may provide valuable information on Michael’s movements after that time.

You can submit dashcam and CCTV footage here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-dashcam-footage-in-search-for-sheffield-man-michael

You can also get in touch by contacting police on 101 or reporting information online via their portal: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/

Please quote incident number 346 of May 27, 2025 when you get in touch.