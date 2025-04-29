J33 Brinsworth: Three-vehicle crash on M1 in Rotherham closes lane and leads to four miles of congestion
The collision took place on the M1 northbound at around 2.10pm this afternoon (Tuesday, April 29, 2025) at Junction 33, near to Brinsworth in Rotherham.
Confirming details of the resulting lane closure and delays, a National Highways Yorkshire spokesperson posted on X: “1 lane (of 3) is closed on the M1 northbound in South Yorkshire within Junction 33 Rotherham due to a collision.
“Traffic Officers are on scene and recovery has been arranged.
“There's a 40 minute delay on approach with 4 miles of congestion.
“Allow extra journey time.”
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson added: “At 2.10pm today (Tuesday 29 April) we received reports of a road traffic collision on the M1 northbound at Junction 33, near Brinsworth.
“It is reported the collision involved three vehicles and no injuries have been reported.
“One lane is currently closed to allow for recovery of the vehicles.”
