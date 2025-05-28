Missing person Sheffield: Police ask for help finding Chesterfield man David not seen 'for some time'
Derbyshire Constabulary have released pictures as part of a re-appeal to try and find missing man David John Whyatt.
The 65-year-old, who the force says leads a reclusive life, has not been seen or heard from “for some time.” However, officers say they only received a report of a concern for his safety on May 20.
He is from the Chesterfield area and also has links to Sheffield and Nottinghamshire.
Investigations have been ongoing since then to locate David, but have so far been unsuccessful.
David, who is a keen walker, is thought to be around 5ft 9ins tall and of a slim build with grey hair.
The photos are from some time ago, but it is hoped someone who knows David may recognise him.
Have you seen David? Do you know where he might be?
Anyone with information about David’s whereabouts Can contact Derbyshire Constabulary on 101, quoting the reference 308 of May 20.
