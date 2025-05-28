Not every plan for Sheffield can include a nine-storey office block or flats for 500 people - most are small quality of life changes, ambitious home renovation projects or laying the groundwork to clear away disused sites to build something new.

Here are nine planning applications put to Sheffield City Council and validated in the past week that could one day be rubber stamped and change the city around them.

They include the demolition of a prominent building on Charles Street and Norfolk Street in the city centre to make way for a six-storey office block, a historic hall becoming a specialist SEND school, and the idea of adding an enclosed dog walking space on the side of a Hungry Horse pub.

Meanwhile, the remains of a former primary school could be demolished to build seven houses, and a city centre salon is hoping to open a bar and kitchen on their first floor.

1 . Former Miners Welfare Club, Station Road, Mosborough - Three new shops An application has been submitted to turn this disused building on the grounds of the former Mosborough Miners Welfare Club, on Station Road, into space for three 'light commercial' shops, accessible by roller shutters at the rear. - https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=documents&keyVal=SW02H3NYGGR00

2 . Banner Cross Hall in Ecclesall Road - Private SEND specialist school An application has been submitted to turn the historic Banner Cross Hall, in Ecclesall Road South, into a private school called Hallamshire Academy by the SEND specialist NEXUS Multi Academy Trust. - https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?keyVal=SVXRK8NYGEL00&activeTab=summary

3 . Former Grenoside Primary School, Norfolk Hill - Seven new houses The former Grenoside Primary School, in Norfolk Hill, could be demolished to make way for seven houses, ranging from three to four bedrooms each. - https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=documents&keyVal=SVWD68NYGDG00