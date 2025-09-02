Missing girl Rotherham: Help find Eva, 19, missing after disappearing from East Dene last night

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2025, 07:39 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2025, 07:47 BST
A 19-year-old girl from Rotherham disappeared last night and has not been seen since.

Eva, aged 19, was last seen in East Dene, Rotherham, at round 11:30pm last night (September 1) and has not been seen or heard from since.

Have you seen Eva? The 19-year-old was last seen in East Dene, on Monday, September 1, 2025, at around 23:30 and has not been seen or heard from since. | SYP

Eva is 4ft8ins with dark curly hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police are becoming increasingly concerned for Eva’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.

Have you seen Eva? Do you know where she might be?

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 1157 of 01/09/2025 when you get in touch.

