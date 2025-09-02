Missing girl Rotherham: Help find Eva, 19, missing after disappearing from East Dene last night
A 19-year-old girl from Rotherham disappeared last night and has not been seen since.
Eva, aged 19, was last seen in East Dene, Rotherham, at round 11:30pm last night (September 1) and has not been seen or heard from since.
Eva is 4ft8ins with dark curly hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket.
Officers from South Yorkshire Police are becoming increasingly concerned for Eva’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.
Have you seen Eva? Do you know where she might be?
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 1157 of 01/09/2025 when you get in touch.