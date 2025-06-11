Beighton fire: Pictures show scene of industrial blaze which shut Rotherham Road, Sheffield
Pictures released by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service show the damage caused at the blaze at the Veolia site on Rotherham Road, Beighton, on Tuesday evening.
Rotherham Road was closed for several hours while firefighters dealt with the blaze, with the service issuing a warning to the public to close their windows and doors during the incident.
Three fire engines and a turntable ladder were at the scene at the height of the blaze, which involved a large amount of compressed paper.
Locals say it is not the first fire to break out at the Sheffield site this year.
