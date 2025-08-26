Manor Fields: Four separate areas of Sheffield park set alight in arson attack

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 26th Aug 2025, 10:40 BST
Four separate areas of a Sheffield park were set alight in an arson attack last night - resulting in them all burning simultaneously.
Four separate fires were set simultaneously last night at Manor Fields Parkplaceholder image
Four separate fires were set simultaneously last night at Manor Fields Park | Google/3rd party

Four fire engines attended the fire at Manor Fields Park in the Manor area of Sheffield yesterday evening (Monday, August 25, 2025) after a call was received at 9.29pm.

Upon arrival, firefighters found four different blazes in progress at the park and used a variety of methods to extinguish the fires.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “There were four sets of fire in separate locations across the park which crews tackled simultaneously using water backpacks, beaters and wildfire hoses.

“The incident had been dealt with by 10.33pm and the fires are all believed to have been caused deliberately.”

Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice