Manor Fields: Four separate areas of Sheffield park set alight in arson attack
Four fire engines attended the fire at Manor Fields Park in the Manor area of Sheffield yesterday evening (Monday, August 25, 2025) after a call was received at 9.29pm.
Upon arrival, firefighters found four different blazes in progress at the park and used a variety of methods to extinguish the fires.
A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “There were four sets of fire in separate locations across the park which crews tackled simultaneously using water backpacks, beaters and wildfire hoses.
“The incident had been dealt with by 10.33pm and the fires are all believed to have been caused deliberately.”