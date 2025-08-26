Swallownest: Man arrested after police chase through Rotherham neighbourhood

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 26th Aug 2025, 09:34 BST
A man has been arrested on suspicion of two offences, following a police chase through a residential neighbourhood which was triggered after the driver allegedly failed to stop.

The chase took place in the Swallownest area of Rotherham on Friday night (August 22, 2025).

Responding to requests for more information, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said this morning (Tuesday, August 26, 2025): “Our officers became engaged in a pursuit in the Swallownest area of Rotherham on Friday night (22 August) following a reported fail to stop.

The chase took place in the Swallownest area of Rotherham on Friday night (August 22, 2025)placeholder image
The chase took place in the Swallownest area of Rotherham on Friday night (August 22, 2025) | 3rd party

“The vehicle, a blue Ford Fiesta, eventually came to a stop, with one man decamping from the car before being arrested by our officers.”

The police spokesperson said the male was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and failing to stop.

Anyone wishing to report a crime should call police on 101.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

