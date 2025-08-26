Swallownest: Man arrested after police chase through Rotherham neighbourhood
The chase took place in the Swallownest area of Rotherham on Friday night (August 22, 2025).
Responding to requests for more information, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said this morning (Tuesday, August 26, 2025): “Our officers became engaged in a pursuit in the Swallownest area of Rotherham on Friday night (22 August) following a reported fail to stop.
“The vehicle, a blue Ford Fiesta, eventually came to a stop, with one man decamping from the car before being arrested by our officers.”
Sign up to our new court newsletter, where we seek to ensure that justice is not just done but seen to be done. Register today and receive our rundown of the key stories from the courts over the past seven days.
The police spokesperson said the male was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and failing to stop.
Anyone wishing to report a crime should call police on 101.
Always call 999 in an emergency.