Police taped off a Barnsley road over the weekend after an attack.

Lindhurst Road was cordoned off by officers following reports of violence flaring early on Sunday morning.

A man in his 30s was injured in the incident.

Police taped off Lindhurst Road, Barnsley, after an attack | Contributed

South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called at 5.07am on Sunday (24 August) to a report of an altercation and disturbance in Lindhurst Road, Barnsley.

“It is reported that a man in his 30s suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening or changing after being assaulted in the street.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”