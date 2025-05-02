Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has tragically died after a serious car crash which closed the M1 in South Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire Police this afternoon confirmed the sad news following the collision on the southbound M1, near Barnsley, at 9.23am yesterday. It occurred between junctions 36 and 37.

The empty carriageway of the M1 between junctions 37 and 36, near Barnsley, on Thursday. Photo: National World | National World

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “It is understood that a grey Volvo XC40 hit the central barrier of the motorway and left the carriageway.

“Emergency services attended, and despite their best efforts, a 71-year-old woman sadly died at the scene.

“A 71-year-old man has been taken to hospital with injuries that are serious but not believed to be life-threatening.

“The family of the man and the woman has been informed and is being supported.

“The M1 was closed in both directions between junction 36 and 37 and has since reopened.

“Our thoughts are with the family of those affected by this tragic incident.”

Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision, and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, ow has dashcam footage or any other information that could help with enquiries, to get in touch.

You can share footage here: https://orlo.uk/oee4k

You can also get in touch with officers via the live chat on the police website or by calling 101 quoting incident number 234 of 1 May 2025.

The whole M1 around the crash scene was initially closed following the incident, although the northbound carriageway reopened late in the morning. The southbound carriageway remained closed for much of the day while police carried out investigation work.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service also attended the incident.

