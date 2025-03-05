Police are still searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who has not been seen since Tuesday.

Kiana, whose surname has not been provided by police, was last seen in the Rawmarsh area of Rotherham at 3.15pm on Tuesday, March 4, 202).

South Yorkshire Police this afternoon (Thursday, March 6, 2025) confirmed she was still missing.

Yesterday the force issued an urgent appeal for help to find Kiana.

A force spokesperson said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Kiana's welfare and are asking for anyone who may know where she is or have spoken to her recently to come forward.

“Kiana is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, of a medium build, with long dark brown hair and brown eyes.

“She was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey coat, black leggings, and black Nike trainers.

“She is known to have links to Mexborough and Rotherham.

“Do you have information that could help officers find Kiana?”

If so, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting incident number 994 of March 4, 2025 when you get in touch.

Alternatively you can report online using their live chat or through their website here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/