Kiana: Police confirm girl, 15, last seen in Rotherham is still missing

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 5th Mar 2025, 15:54 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 16:02 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police are still searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who has not been seen since Tuesday.

Kiana, whose surname has not been provided by police, was last seen in the Rawmarsh area of Rotherham at 3.15pm on Tuesday, March 4, 202).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police this afternoon (Thursday, March 6, 2025) confirmed she was still missing.

Yesterday the force issued an urgent appeal for help to find Kiana.

Kiana, whose surname has not been provided by police, was last seen in the Rawmarsh area of Rotherham at 3.15pm on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.Kiana, whose surname has not been provided by police, was last seen in the Rawmarsh area of Rotherham at 3.15pm on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
Kiana, whose surname has not been provided by police, was last seen in the Rawmarsh area of Rotherham at 3.15pm on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. | SYP

A force spokesperson said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Kiana's welfare and are asking for anyone who may know where she is or have spoken to her recently to come forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Kiana is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, of a medium build, with long dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

“She was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey coat, black leggings, and black Nike trainers.

“She is known to have links to Mexborough and Rotherham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Do you have information that could help officers find Kiana?”

If so, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting incident number 994 of March 4, 2025 when you get in touch.

Alternatively you can report online using their live chat or through their website here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/

Related topics:South Yorkshire PoliceRawmarshPoliceMexborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice