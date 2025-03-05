Two men who got children drunk and then abused them countless times at Rotherham parties have been jailed for a combined total of nearly 40 years.

Romauld Stefan Houphouet, aged 37, an Ivoirian national of Sheffield, and Absolom Sigiyo, 42, a Zimbabwean national of Rotherham, were found guilty of raping two 15-year-old girls countless times between 2011 and 2012, after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Sigiyo was also found guilty of intimidating one of the victims when he pressured her in an attempt to stop her supporting the NCA investigation launched in 2018.

The defendants were both jailed today (March 5, 2025), with Houphouet handed a 20-year prison sentence and Sigiyo jailed for 18 years, six months.

The judge made them the subject of restraining orders, to prevent them contacting the victims, and they have been added to the Sexual Offences Register.

During the trial, Jacek Brzozowski, aged 35, a Polish national of Middle Avenue, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, pleaded guilty to one count of penetrative sexual activity with a child, relating to one of the victims.

He was found not guilty of one count of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

The defendants were prosecuted as part of Operation Stovewood, run by the National Crime Agency (NCA), which is investigating non-familial child sexual exploitation and abuse carried out in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

A NCA spokesperson explained: “The victims told investigators they were taken to numerous parties in Rotherham where they were given alcohol and abused by the men, some of whom openly referred to them as “fresh meat”.

“The abuse began within minutes of the victims’ first encounter with Houphouet in 2011. Then aged 24, Houphouet, approached the girls in Rotherham town centre and invited them to a party.

“He asked to speak alone with one of the girls and took her into an alleyway, where he raped her. After the attack, Houphouet took the girls to a house party at Sigiyo’s home where there were a number of men, including Sigiyo and Brzozowski. The girls endured a year of sexual abuse in this location and at a second property Sigiyo later lived at.

“One victim recalled how Houphouet asked her to perform a lap dance for him at the first party. She and her friend were given alcohol, after which she was sick in the bathroom. When she came out of the room, Houphouet took her into a bedroom and raped her for the second time that evening.

“From this day on, the men regularly found the girls in the town centre and pressured them to go to Sigiyo’s home.

“The victims described having chaotic lives and living in a care home from which they wanted to escape. Both men took advantage of the girls’ vulnerability, grooming and exploiting them.

“Sigiyo paid for taxis to his place and gave them cigarettes and alcohol. Once the girls had accepted these offerings, Sigiyo and Houphouet demanded the girls give them sex in return.

“Sigiyo and Houphouet raped the girls multiple times. The second victim described being raped two to three times a week by Sigiyo, and on one occasion woke up to find him attempting to rape her.The first victim told NCA investigators how Houphouet was possessive of her. She related how on one occasion Houphouet verbally abused and raped her in an act of revenge, after finding his lodger Jacek Brzozowski having sex with her at one of the parties.

“The girl was also raped by Sigiyo.”

“Specially trained officers from Operation Stovewood contacted the women, who are both now in their 20s, after identifying they were potentially victims.

“The women subsequently told officers about the abuse.While under investigation for rape, Sigiyo approached one of the women on the street and pressured her to tell police he was innocent. But the woman instead reported what he had done, and NCA officers further arrested Sigiyo on suspicion of intimidation.”

Sigiyo was charged with this and numerous sexual offences and Houphouet and Brzozowski were charged with sexual offences in November 2022.

Speaking after today’s sentencing hearing, Senior Investigating Officer Kath Blain said: “Words can barely describe the bravery these two women have shown in reporting what happened to them. It cannot have been easy for the women to have relived the terrible abuse they suffered but they did so with strength, courage and utmost dignity.

“I’m so pleased that the National Crime Agency and its partners have secured justice for both women. Sigiyo and Houphouet are now facing the consequences of their horrendous crimes against two vulnerable girls.

“I really hope this case gives other survivors of child abuse the confidence to report what has happened to them.”

Sexual abuse can be reported to police in person or by calling 101. Police officers specially trained to investigate such cases are ready and waiting to help victims.

Martin McRobb, Specialist Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, added: “These defendants preyed on vulnerable young girls who they knew they could groom with alcohol and gifts with the sole aim of repeatedly sexually exploiting them.

“The victims in this case are now adults but they have had to live with the trauma caused by the vile and serious sexual offences committed against them in their youth.

“We know it can be difficult to talk about such abuse, and I would like to extend my thanks to the victims for the courage and fortitude they showed in coming forward and giving evidence against these men.

“The Crown Prosecution Service will continue to work closely with law enforcement partners to support all victims of child sexual abuse as we relentlessly pursue justice on their behalf.”

Brzozowski will be sentenced for sexual activity with one of the girls at Sheffield Crown Court on April 14.

The NCA's Operation Stovewood remains the single biggest investigation of its kind.

The NCA spokesperson added: “NCA officers have identified more than 1,100 victims, and to date 42 people – including Sigiyo, Houphouet and Brzozowski - have been convicted. A number of active investigations remain ongoing.”

A spokesperson for the NSPCC said: “Houphouet and Sigiyo targeted and groomed two vulnerable girls so they could sexually abuse them, which they did repeatedly over a six-month period – manipulating the teenagers to believe that there were indebted to them.

“Child sexual exploitation and abuse is a deeply harmful crime that can have long-lasting consequences for victims and survivors. The two girls in this case, who are now women, have shown immense bravery in coming forward and giving evidence about their horrific ordeals. It is vital that they can access all the support they need to help them recover and move forward with their lives.

“It is so important that anyone who has concerns about a child’s safety speaks out. They can contact the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000. If a child is in immediate danger, they should contact the police on 999. Children can reach out to Childline on 0800 1111 around the clock.”

The charges Houphouet and Sigiyo were convicted of

Romauld, of Spital Lane, Sheffield was found guilty of:

Four counts of rape, relating to victim one

One count of sexual assault, relating to victim one

Sigiyo, aged 42, of Longfellow Drive, Rotherham was found guilty of:

One count of rape, relating to victim one

One count of rape, relating to victim two

Penetrative sexual activity with a child, relating to victim two

One count of attempted rape, relating to victim two

One count of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity

One count of intimidation