This contemporary and elegant three-bedroom terraced house, located in one of Sheffield’s most vibrant and sought-after locations, is on the market now for £375,000.

Located on Little Kelham Street in the vibrant district of Kelham Island, this property offers spacious accommodation across two floors.

It is being sold through Purple Bricks, and you can view the listing here.

Starting with the ground floor, the entrance hallway leads to three generously sized double bedrooms, two of which have direct access to a small private outdoor area.

A well-appointed bathroom, complete with modern fittings, completes this level.

And moving upstairs, the open-plan living, kitchen, and dining area with its high pitched ceiling creates a bright and welcoming space, perfect for relaxing or entertaining.

The sleek, modern kitchen is beautifully designed and provides access to a private balcony, offering a lovely spot to enjoy the outdoors.

Outside, there is parking for one car directly in front of the property.

Located in the eco-friendly Little Kelham development, this home is just a short walk from independent cafés, craft breweries, and scenic riverside walks.

With excellent transport links and easy access to Sheffield city centre, it is an ideal choice for those looking to enjoy stylish city living in a thriving community.

