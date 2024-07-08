Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All emergency services are reportedly at the scene of an incident centred around a house in Sheffield this morning.

A property in Kenworth Road in Stocksbridge is reportedly surrounded by police cars, ambulances and at least one fire engine today (July 8) following an incident which started at around 7.30am.

All emergency services are at a scene in Kenworthy Road in Stocksbridge, Sheffield, this morning (July 8) following an incident which started at around 7.30am. | UGC

Neighbours have told The Star how a woman carrying what appears to be a pole has been seen at the property. Police have been attempting to communicate with her from the garden of the property.

The street is reportedly closed to vehicles, and traffic has been affected on nearby Shay House Lane, outside Stocksbridge High School.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more details.