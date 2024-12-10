Dramatic photos show the extent of a huge fire raging close to the M1 in Sheffield, with people being urged to ‘avoid the area’.

Firefighters were called to Jumble Lane in Ecclesfield last night, Monday, December 9, with seven engines initially attending the blaze at the derelict former Hartwell House care home building.

Firefighters at the scene of a huge fire at a disused building on Jumble Lane in Sheffield | SYFR

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue this morning said it remained at the scene and expected to be there for the best part of the day. It added: “Please continue to avoid the area if you can.”

The fire service has shared photos showing the building engulfed by flames.

Firefighters were called to the blaze on Jumble Lane, Sheffield, late on Monday, December 9 | SYFR

A spokesperson for the fire service told The Star it was called at 10.13pm and at its height there were eight fire engines at the scene, though that had been reduced to four.

They added: “Firefighters are expected to be there for the best part of the day today damping down.

“An investigation will begin once the fire is fully out.”

South Yorkshire Police said they were called by the fire service at 10.20pm on Monday requesting their attendance.

A spokesperson for the force added: “Road closures are in place around the scene. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and take alternative routes if possible.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

One person commented that the fire was so large they could see it from Shiregreen, while another said it was visible from Thorpe Hesley.

It is the second major fire in Sheffield in as many days.

Firefighters were called on Sunday night to the old Manor Social Club on City Road, where they remained for most of Monday.