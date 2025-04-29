Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Roadworks on two arterial roads into Sheffield from the west are causing gridlock at rush hour - this is when they will end.

Commuters were sat in long lines of barely moving traffic this morning, Tuesday April 29, on Ecclesall Road - backing up to Ecclesall Road South - and Glossop Road, also affecting Clarkehouse Road and Broomhall.

Temporary lights and roadworks are causing long queues on Glossop Road during morning rush hour. | NW

The delays were caused by roadworks, according to Sheffield City Council’s roadworks website.

Northern Powergrid has been digging up the bus lane on Ecclesall Road since April 17. | NW

On Ecclesall Road, near Collegiate Crescent, Northern Powergrid has been digging up the bus lane since April 17. It says the work will end on Tuesday, April 29.

On Glossop Road, near the junction with Clarkson Street, Yorkshire Water has been working since April 27 aiming to finish on Friday, May 2.

Cyclists, who were heading into the city in large numbers, were unaffected.