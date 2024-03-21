Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Star readers have expressed their support for a Sheffield XL Bully owner, facing up to life with her pet under new laws banning the breed.

It comes after owner Janine Oxley explained the tough consequences of laws brought in to ban dogs like her 'big softie', Bruno.

It has seen her hit in the pocket with insurance and other costs and she has also found her pet stigmatised, with people picking their children up and crossing the road, even though Bruno is muzzled.

XL Bully, Bruno, enjoys a run out at the Rivelin Dog Park. Picture: Submitted

Commenting on our website, readers have expressed support.

Ice B said: "I've never personally come across an XL that's been anything other than adorable and sweet. It's the lack of understanding and training that is causing all the problems.

"Condemnation of any dog that remotely resembles an XL is just hateful and wrong. A long time animal owner and lover. I've seen people mauled by dogs, it's gruesome I won't lie, but never has it been by an XL or a dog of that type. They are just the first of many to be banned I feel sadly."

Attila U said: "Honestly, to ban a dog is something brutal and horrible. You have to train owners and give them a licence, that is the best solution. in UK they are only capable of repressing, banning, punishing, not teaching or finding alternative solutions. Other countries in Europe, more intelligently, have other solutions."

Caroline W said: "In France to want to have a category dog you need a licence, a police check and have permission from your local council. There are tough penalties if you do not follow the rules."

Marie A said: "I have two X Bullies and they are the most gentle natured dogs I have EVER had in my 59 years of life. They are a very intelligent breed that just need training from pup.These dogs like most dogs are food orientated but I’m finding it very hard to keep the muzzle on one of mine, she walks with her front paws up (one at a time obviously) cuffing her muzzle off and it’s very upsetting and stressful for me and her this is with all her favourite treats!

"This ban has taken all the joy of dog walks for her and my male XL"

Deborah M said: "Thank you for rescuing a dog, and thank you for your explanation as to the difficulties faced now owning a dog once so adored, now shunned. He is beautiful, and I am glad he gets free runs in the dog park. Hopefully some more people will allow XLs and other banned breed dogs on the index the use of private fields. They are like gold mines, and always fully booked."

Dayna B said: "The insurance situation is rubbish. But having a dog off lead in public is a luxury that lots of dogs don't get for various reasons. Also, people's perception of muzzled dogs is their individual issue and not due to the recent update in law.

"One of mine is muzzled and we struggle to get others to keep their dogs away from her, and she gets a lot of fuss from people on our walks. Muzzled dogs are the safest dogs out. Our muzzle was closer to £7 and works a treat. The change in law is frustrating, but will only impact a dog's quality of life if you let it."

Not all agreed.

Ella V said: "I do get that some owners are responsible. But the vast majority of the responsible owners are not fully aware of the danger of XL's cocktail of ancestry which only adds to their danger as they are not prepared on how to respond when their dogs attack.