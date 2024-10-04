Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A school in Sheffield was “forced to suffer” with crumbly concrete for years under the previous government, Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh has said.

Issues with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) prompted a number of schools, theatres and other public venues across the country to enforce partial or full closures. It came after experts said the material deteriorates over time and - with a life expectancy of roughly 30 years - buildings made with RAAC are at risk of sudden collapse.

Ms Haigh said: “Children and young people have faced a lose-lose situation in their education for the last 14 years.

Louise Haigh has said it is now time to “turn the page” on education. | Jordan Pettitt

“In the last few years, young people have faced setbacks including cold, overcrowded classrooms, crumbling buildings, and even more cuts to schools.

“In my constituency alone, one school was forced to suffer with RAAC for years and only as a result of the council's support were they able to remove it and make it safe for students and staff.”

Only one Sheffield school, Abbey Lane Primary School - located in the Sheffield Heeley constituency - was identified to have had RAAC at the height of the crisis in September 2023.

Abbey Lane Primary School was ahead of the curve with its RAAC repairs, completing the work in December 2023. | PA Wire

Sheffield City Council said it was aware of the material and had been working with the school leadership to conduct the repairs, before the crisis gained national headlines.

Education bosses at the council said the Conservative government had pledged to foot the £620,000 bill for the repairs, but had then “gone back” on the agreement - leaving the local authority to pay.

Repairs to the RAAC at the primary school were completed in December 2023.

“It’s time to turn the page and make sure that children and young people are finally at the forefront of national life and to give them the best start in life,” Ms Haigh said.

At the Labour conference in Liverpool last week, the government committed to putting education “front and centre”.

Starting next month, the Department for Education will reportedly deliver 3,000 nurseries by upgrading spare spaces in primary schools, with increased funding for up to 300 new or expanded nurseries in the first round.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson at the 2024 Labour Party conference in Liverpool. | Getty Images

Labour also said free breakfast clubs will be in all primary schools for those that need it, with 750 primary schools to be invited to join the scheme by the next summer term.

“From speaking to families across the area, I know just how much of a financial challenge some parents experience,” Ms Haigh added.

“I am pleased that the government has launched a child poverty taskforce and will be introducing breakfast clubs in every primary school.”