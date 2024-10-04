Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of Sheffield’s biggest schools is to transform how pupils access its building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Notre Dame, one of the city’s two Catholic secondary schools, is planning to bring football-style turnstiles which its pupils will need to pass through, under plans which have been drawn up.

It would form part of a new wire fence at the school, on Fulwood Road, between Broomhill and Ranmoor, which bosses at the school hope to put in place to improve security at the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictures of how the turnstile would look show it to be from ground to above head height.

Picture taken from the school's planning application documents shows how the turnstiles will look. Photo: Jump Architects | Jump Architects

Youngsters would have to go through in a line and use a pass key to be let through.

Turnstiles are a type of revolving door popularly used at sporting events, which allow for queues of people to enter in single file.

A planning application has been submitted for the scheme to Sheffield Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement accompanying the application describes a new security fence and double access turnstile within the site.

Notre Dame School is changing how pupils get inside its buildings. Photo: Google | Google

It stated: “The turnstile is to be fitted with a fob operation system in order that the school can monitor the ingress and egress of the students as part of their safeguarding obligations.

“Notre Dame High school are looking to improve the security of the site for the protection of all users. In addition, the school wants to create a dedicated safe, secure entry/exit point for our Sixth Form students.

“We are coupling this with having the ability to account for Sixth Form students entering and exiting the site (via access control on the turnstiles).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The location for the fence line/turnstiles has been identified due to its central location on the school site and its use by main school students as the usual point of entry/exit.

The report describes the school as having more than 400 students in the sixth form who currently get into the school via the main school reception and has recently made improvements to the reception area to improve security.

They believe having the sixth form students continue to go in and out through it would compromise this secure reception area.

They added that the main reception area was not suitable for the amount of footfall the sixth form using it would involve, and would ‘compromise the professional image’ of the school.