Police have today issued a statement after claims a fan mocked the death of former Blades’ star George Baldock, at the weekend’s Sheffield derby at Bramall Lane.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United hosted Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday afternoon, as the two teams met for the first time in almost six years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later, images emerged of a supporter holding up a phone with the words ‘Where’s Baldock?’ written on the screen, a reference to the passing of former United favourite George Baldock, who sadly died in Greece last month.

Wednesday have condemned what they described as an ‘abhorrent act’ and said there was no place in football or society for such appalling behaviour.

Now South Yorkshire Police have issued their first comment on the matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said in a statement today: “We are working with Sheffield Wednesday FC to investigate an image circulated online, during the Sheffield derby football fixture on Sunday November 10.”

They said no arrests had been made in connection with the investigation at this stage.

The match had been played on Remembrance Sunday, and a two minute silence had been observed before kick-off for those who have died serving their county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who was George Baldock?

George Baldock was a popular, England-born Greek national who played for both Panathinaikos and Sheffield United in his time - where he was known as ‘Starman’ to fans.

Tragically, he was found unresponsive in the swimming pool of his Athens apartment on October 9.

He was aged just 31, and had been due to return to his hometown to celebrate his son Brody’s first birthday.

He left Sheffield United this summer after a seven year tenure to join the Greek team.