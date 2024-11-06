Firefighters were pelted with fireworks while they dealt with an incident in Sheffield last night, in a night of madness across the city and South Yorkshire

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have revealed crews were attacked late on Bonfire Night as they tried to deal with a deliberately started fire on Raby Street, near Tinsley.

South Yorkshire Police were also sent to the scene, which was one of many sites where fire crews were sent last night. They were sent to deal with 25 blazes, in what was one of the service’s busiest nights.

In all they received 123 emergency calls from 6pm last night, a rise of nearly 50 per cent on last Bonfire Night.

A fire service spokesman said: “Rotherham firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire on Raby Street, Sheffield at 11.30pm. While at the scene the crew had fireworks thrown at them. Crews left the scene at 11.35pm.”

Firefighters were attacked with fireworks as they worked to put a fire out at Raby Street, near Tinsley, Sheffield | Google

They added: “Attacks like this place the safety of our firefighters, and the people they are trying to protect, at risk. But thankfully, this type of incident is extremely rare in South Yorkshire and it is only a tiny minority of people who would ever consider acting in such an irresponsible and dangerous way.

“However, even one attack on a firefighter is unacceptable- and we will work alongside the police to fully investigate any attacks and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.”

The incident happened after buses had already been diverted from Staniforth Road, Darnall, after they had also come under attack from people throwing fireworks at them.

Of the 25 blazes described by firefighters last night, 12 of them were in Sheffield, including the Raby Street incident.

The other 11 were:

> Rivelin firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 7.35pm on Walkley Crescent Road, near Walkley. They were there for 20 minutes

> A vehicle deliberately set on fire at 7.40pm on Ravenscroft, near Stradbroke. Firefighters from Central station attended the incident for 50 minutes

> Birley firefighters called out to a deliberate fire involving wheelie bins and grassland at 8.10pm on Eastern Drive, near Arbourthorne. The crew came away at 8.25pm.

> A settee was deliberately alight at 8:15pm on Stannington Road, near Stannington. Firefighters from Rivelin fire were there for 20 minutes.

> Elm Lane firefighters were called out to an accidental bin fire at 8:25pm on Shirecliffe Road, near Shirecliffe. The crew came away at 8:35pm.

> Firefighters from Rivelin station were sent to a deliberate rubbish fire at 9pm on Deer Park Road, Stannington. The crew left the scene at 9.10pm.

> Central fire station firefighters were called out to a small fire in a park on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield at 9.10pm. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

> Several wheelie bins were deliberately set on fire in a park at 9.40pm on Hartland Avenue, near Sothall. Firefighters from Birley station were there for 20 minutes.

> Central firefighters attended an out of control bonfire at 9.50pm on Ruth Square, Sheffield. The crew left the scene at 10.20pm.

> A wheelie bin was deliberately set alight at 11:10pm on Lawrence Road, Tinsley, Sheffield. Firefighters from Rotherham station were there for 15 minutes

> A wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 2:20am on Vikinglea Drive, near Manor. Firefighters from Birley station were at the scene for 30 minutes.

SYFR added in a statement: “Last night we received 123 emergency calls overnight (6pm onwards), a slight increase on last year when we received 82 during the same period.

“Deliberate fire-setting is never acceptable, be that on Bonfire Night or any other night of the year.

“Thankfully it is only a minority who engage in such behaviour and we’d like to thank the people of South Yorkshire for doing their bit to stay safe.

“We’d also like to give praise to our firefighters and control staff who did a great job last night, as they do all year round.

“Anyone with information about fire-setting in their area are urged to let us know, anonymously, via our FireStoppers line – 0800 169 5558.”