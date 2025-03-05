A £54m housing development in a posh Sheffield suburb is overwhelmingly opposed by neighbours - but further afield it’s a different story.

To date, 166 objections have been lodged over plans for new houses and flats on the former NHS site on Old Fulwood Road, with just five messages of support.

The vast majority of objectors have S10 (Fulwood) and S11 (Ecclesall) postcodes.

But on The Star’s Facebook page, readers raised the issue of nimbyism - Not In My Back Yard - and the housing shortage.

The proposal is to demolish an eight-storey 1950s NHS office block and other offices and build 15 five and four-bed houses, an apartment block with 46 flats on the car park, renovate listed Fulwood House into six apartments and build a leisure complex and underground parking.

Plans were lodged in November 2023. In January, Sheffield City Council requested an extension until May to make a decision.

On Facebook Michael McNally said: “There always seems to be something to avoid admitting it’s good old nimbyism.”

The plot from above. Fulwood House would be retained the rest of the buildings would be demolished to make way for houses and a block of flats on the car park, at left. | Expresso Properties

Joanne Steel rejected concerns from objectors it would impact local services.

“Most people have cars and can travel to other areas for things like school. There's only 15 houses on the plan; the rest are flats. It's just snobbery like others have said.”

Jac Davidson added: “I think planning should be restricted to social housing until the UK has enough at an acceptable rental cost (scrapping right-to-buy obviously).

“That will keep profits lower but will benefit the country so much more than overpriced five-bed places.”

The site on Old Fulwood Road is almost surrounded by green belt. | Other

Objections have been lodged over the appearance and loss of trees and green space. The site overlooks Mayfield Valley, is almost surrounded by green belt and is on the boundary of Fulwood Conservation Area.

Local councillor, Lib Dem Andrew Sangar, commented on the planning application to support the views of a number of local residents.

He said the apartments would dominate the landscape and it was very disappointing that a way had not been found to “increase the biodiversity net gain.” Up to 80 trees are set to be demolished.

He added: “I am not convinced that green roofs will be a particular benefit in the longer term and green walls are known to be difficult to maintain. In this context it is particularly disappointing to be losing a number of healthy trees.”

He said he was also disappointed by the lack of children's play space.