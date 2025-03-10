Fire service investigating cause of major blaze in Rotherham which kept crews busy for seven hours

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 10th Mar 2025, 12:25 BST
Emergency services are investigating how a major fire involving an industrial building started last night.

Crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were on the scene at Foljambe Road, near East Dene, Rotherham, for nearly seven hours tackling the incident.

They were called out shortly after 4pm and sent five fire engines and one aerial ladder vehicle to the scene, asking people please avoid the area to allow crews to deal with the blaze.

People living nearly, in what is predominantly a residential area, were told to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke in the area.

The fire service told The Star: “We were called at 4.10pm ( Sunday, March 9) to Foljambe Road, East Dene, Rotherham.

“Five fire crews attended the incident which involved an industrial building.

“Crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels to bring the fire under control. Crews left the scene at 11pm.

They added: “The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.”

