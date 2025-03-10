Emergency services are investigating how a major fire involving an industrial building started last night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were on the scene at Foljambe Road, near East Dene, Rotherham, for nearly seven hours tackling the incident.

They were called out shortly after 4pm and sent five fire engines and one aerial ladder vehicle to the scene, asking people please avoid the area to allow crews to deal with the blaze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People living nearly, in what is predominantly a residential area, were told to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke in the area.

The fire service told The Star: “We were called at 4.10pm ( Sunday, March 9) to Foljambe Road, East Dene, Rotherham.

“Five fire crews attended the incident which involved an industrial building.

“Crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels to bring the fire under control. Crews left the scene at 11pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.”