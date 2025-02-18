Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This was the scene on a Sheffield residential street today, as details emerged of ANOTHER car crashing into a house in the city.

Photos circulating online last night showed how a car had crashed into the front of a house on Halifax Road, near Kilner Way Retail Park in Wadsley Bridge.

But now it has emerged that the Halifax Road incident was the SECOND incident involving a car crashing into a house in the city in less than six hours.

The damaged house on Fern Road, near Walkley, after a car collided with it. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World

There is no suggestion that the two incidents, several miles apart in different areas of the city, are related.

But pictures now also show the damage that was caused by an incident at just after 12noon, on a street near Walkley, in Sheffield.

The incident happened on Fern Road, which is a steep street which runs down hill to Walkley Bank Road. Two people, a man and a woman, were said to have been injured in the incident, and Yorkshire Ambulance Service says one casualty was taken to hospital.

Damage to the wall and frontage. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said three fire engines were sent to the scene, and two people freed from their car, after they had received a call at 12.03pm.

They told The Star: “A car had crashed through a garden wall and then into the side of a property.

“Crews stabilised the vehicle and then a man and woman were rescued from the car.”

They added the incident had been dealt with by 12.54pm.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said in a statement: “We received an emergency call at 12.05pm yesterday afternoon (Monday 17 February) to report a road traffic collision involving one vehicle on Fern Road in Sheffield.

“An ambulance and a team leader were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”

Pictures show the wall was destroyed by the collision, while a section of the front of the house has been boarded up following the collision.