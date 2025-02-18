Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This was the scene on a major Sheffield road, after a car crashed through the front of a house.

Emergency services were deployed to Halifax Road, near Wadsley Bridge, last night, after the incident, which happened close to the junction with the Kilner Way retail park.

It resulted in the closure of the road for nearly five hours last night.

A car crashed into a house on Halifax Road, Wadsley Bridge, closing the road for five hours | Submitted

The collision happened before 6pm yesterday evening on the A61, one of the city’s busiest routes, taking traffic out towards Barnsley and the M1 north.

It is close to a busy junction into the retail park, which has shops including Pets and Home and Dunelm Mill, and is controlled by traffic lights.

One eyewitness said South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were both on the scene last night.

Pictures show a fire engine outside the house. They also show what appears to be a silver family car embedded up to the windscreen into the front of the property.

The car crashed into the front of the house | Submitted

The car appears raised at the front.

South Yorkshire Police said the driver escaped with minor injuries.

The force told the Star: “We were called at 5.45pm yesterday (February 17) to reports of a road traffic collision on Halifax Road in the Wadsley Bridge area of Sheffield.”

“A Silver Ford B-Max collided with the front of a property. The driver, a 33-year-old man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“A road closure was in place on the northbound carriageway of Halifax Road for a period of time to allow emergency services to work at the scene.

“The road was reopened shortly after 10.30pm.”

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.