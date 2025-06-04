Sheffield’s housing chief says he is “shocked by this truly awful tragedy” following a fatal flat fire in a council property.

Crews were called to the incident on Erskine Road, Arbourthorne, at 8.30pm on June 2 to reports of a blaze.

Sheffield City Council says it is offering temporary accommodation to other residents of a flat block in Erskine Road following a tragic fatal fire. | National World, Scott Merrylees

A man in his 50s was recovered from the building by firefighters, though despite their best efforts was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Today, Sheffield councillor Douglas Johnson, Chair of the Housing Policy Committee, said the authority is helping to inspect neighbouring properties for damage and offering temporary accommodation for anyone affected.

Councillor Johnson said: “I am shocked by this truly awful tragedy.

"My thoughts, and those of everyone in the Council's Housing Service, go out to all the family, friends and neighbours of the person who sadly died in the fire on Erskine Road yesterday.

"Our staff have been responding and on hand to offer support in these disturbing circumstances.

“If anyone has any concerns they wish to speak to us about, please reach out to our Housing officers via the usual contact methods so we can talk through them with you.”

