Erskine Road Arbourthorne: Tragedy as man dies in flat fire in Sheffield
Crews were called to the incident on Erskine Road, Arbourthorne, at 8.30pm last night (June 2).
A man in his 50s was recovered from the building by firefighters, though despite their best efforts was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
It is believed the fire started in the bedroom of a ground floor flat, though investigators are still carrying out enquiries.
An investigation into the cause of the fire will begin today (June 6).
A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “A man has been found dead following a house fire on Erskine Road, Sheffield on Monday evening.
“The man, who was in his 50s, was recovered from the house by firefighters but was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”
More to follow.
