A man in his 50s had died following a fire that ravaged a block of flats last night.

Crews were called to the incident on Erskine Road, Arbourthorne, at 8.30pm last night (June 2).

A man in his 50s was recovered from the building by firefighters, though despite their best efforts was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

It is believed the fire started in the bedroom of a ground floor flat, though investigators are still carrying out enquiries.

An investigation into the cause of the fire will begin today (June 6).

A man has sadly died following a fire on Erskine Road. | Google Maps

More to follow.

