Erskine Road Arbourthorne: Tragedy as man dies in flat fire in Sheffield

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 09:23 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man in his 50s had died following a fire that ravaged a block of flats last night.

Crews were called to the incident on Erskine Road, Arbourthorne, at 8.30pm last night (June 2).

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A man in his 50s was recovered from the building by firefighters, though despite their best efforts was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

It is believed the fire started in the bedroom of a ground floor flat, though investigators are still carrying out enquiries.

An investigation into the cause of the fire will begin today (June 6).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A man has sadly died following a fire on Erskine Road. A man has sadly died following a fire on Erskine Road.
A man has sadly died following a fire on Erskine Road. | Google Maps

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “A man has been found dead following a house fire on Erskine Road, Sheffield on Monday evening.

“The man, who was in his 50s, was recovered from the house by firefighters but was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

More to follow.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:Sheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice