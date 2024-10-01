Dagnam Crecent Arbourthorne: Three injured and critical care medic called over Sheffield dog attack
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers from South Yorkshire Police were deployed to Dagnam Crecent, in Arbourthorne, after reports of two dogs loose in the area, and reports that three people had been attacked.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service said in a statement: “We received an emergency call at 17.18 on Sunday 29 September to reports of two dogs causing injury to three people on Dagnam Crescent, Sheffield. An ambulance and a critical care paramedic were dispatched to the scene, and one patient was conveyed to hospital.
“South Yorkshire Police may be able to provide further details.”
SYP said today one victim was still in hospital, but has not at this stage provided full details of the incident.
Residents locally described seeing several police cars and hearing what was believed to be the police helicopter overhead at around 5pm on Sunday.
Some described hearing bangs, which they thought sounded like fireworks after police had arrived on the scene.
It is understood a man and a child had been attacked by two dogs.. The street was cordoned off while officers were on the scene.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.