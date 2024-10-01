Breaking

Dagnam Crecent Arbourthorne: Three injured and critical care medic called over Sheffield dog attack

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 1st Oct 2024, 11:32 BST
Three people were injured and a critical care paramedic was sent to the scene after a dog attack in Sheffield.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police were deployed to Dagnam Crecent, in Arbourthorne, after reports of two dogs loose in the area, and reports that three people had been attacked.

Police were sent to Dagnam Crescent, Arbourthorne, after a dog was reported to have attacked three people
Police were sent to Dagnam Crescent, Arbourthorne, after a dog was reported to have attacked three people | Google

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said in a statement: “We received an emergency call at 17.18 on Sunday 29 September to reports of two dogs causing injury to three people on Dagnam Crescent, Sheffield. An ambulance and a critical care paramedic were dispatched to the scene, and one patient was conveyed to hospital.

“South Yorkshire Police may be able to provide further details.”

SYP said today one victim was still in hospital, but has not at this stage provided full details of the incident.

Residents locally described seeing several police cars and hearing what was believed to be the police helicopter overhead at around 5pm on Sunday.

Some described hearing bangs, which they thought sounded like fireworks after police had arrived on the scene.

It is understood a man and a child had been attacked by two dogs.. The street was cordoned off while officers were on the scene.

