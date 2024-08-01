Woodhouse police incident: Two dogs including XL Bully shot dead as police deal with Sheffield 'disturbance'
and live on Freeview channel 276
The two dogs, which are thought by South Yorkshire Police to be banned breeds including an XL Bully, were shot after officers were called out to a disturbance at Tithe Barn Lane, in Woodhouse.
They said the dogs were being aggressive and could not be safely contained, so were humanely destroyed by a firearms officer.
Locals reported seeing a number of police cars and hearing bangs in the area.
Police say they were called out to the scene at 4.50pm on Tuesday (July 30) following reports of a disturbance.
Sign up today to get all of the latest news headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails
Police said in a statement: “Officers were deployed to the scene and detained a man on suspicion of burglary, attempted burglary and possession of a Class A drug before transferring him into Derbyshire Police’s custody.
“Two dogs present in the property, believed to be an unregistered XL Bully and a pit bull type crossbreed, were displaying aggressive behaviour and could not be safely contained or seized.
“Due to the heightened risk of harm as a result of the level of aggression from both animals, a decision was made to humanely destroy them at the scene.”