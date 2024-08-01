Woodhouse police incident: Two dogs including XL Bully shot dead as police deal with Sheffield 'disturbance'

Two suspected dangerous dogs have been shot dead during a police incident in a Sheffield neighbourhood.

The two dogs, which are thought by South Yorkshire Police to be banned breeds including an XL Bully, were shot after officers were called out to a disturbance at Tithe Barn Lane, in Woodhouse.

They said the dogs were being aggressive and could not be safely contained, so were humanely destroyed by a firearms officer.

Locals reported seeing a number of police cars and hearing bangs in the area.

Police say they were called out to the scene at 4.50pm on Tuesday (July 30) following reports of a disturbance.

Police said in a statement: “Officers were deployed to the scene and detained a man on suspicion of burglary, attempted burglary and possession of a Class A drug before transferring him into Derbyshire Police’s custody.

“Two dogs present in the property, believed to be an unregistered XL Bully and a pit bull type crossbreed, were displaying aggressive behaviour and could not be safely contained or seized.

“Due to the heightened risk of harm as a result of the level of aggression from both animals, a decision was made to humanely destroy them at the scene.”

