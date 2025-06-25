A search is underway to find a missing man who was last seen near Sheffield two days ago.

Police are asking for the public’s help to find 43-year-old Andrew.

Andrew was last seen in Eckington, Derbyshire at around 11am on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Anyone who sees Andrew is asked to call Derbyshire Police | Submit

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “Andrew was last seen wearing a blue Superdry waterproof jacket, black top with a pattern on the front and dark coloured jeans.

“If you have seen Andrew or know of his whereabouts please contact us.”

You can get in touch with police via their website at: https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/

It is also possible to send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page.

Alternatively, you can also call the force on 101.

Please quote incident number 316 of June 24, 2025 when you get in touch.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/