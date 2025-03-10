City Road: Disruption begins to clear after two-vehicle crash on major Sheffield road
The crash took place on A6135 City Road in the Intake area of Sheffield earlier this morning (Monday, March 10, 2025), with disruption first reported just before 9.30am.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 9.29am today (Monday 10 March), we were called to reports of a road traffic collision on City Road, Sheffield.
“It is reported that a tram, a black Vauxhall Zafira, and a red Ford Fiesta were involved in a collision.
“No injuries were reported.
“The tram was moved and both vehicles were recovered from the scene.
“The Supertram service was suspended between Gleadless Townend and Sheffield Station in both directions, but has since resumed.”
The crash resulted in the road being partially blocked, leading to traffic building in both directions on both City Road and the A6102 Ridgeway Road in Manor Top.
The road is now open as normal, however.