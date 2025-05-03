Casualty rushed to hospital after crash near slip roads for M1 Sheffield & Rotherham
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The collision took place in Rotherham, between the slip roads for the Junction 33 of the M1 at Catcliffe/Sheffield/Rotherham, earlier this morning (Saturday, May 3, 2025).
Disruption caused by the crash was first reported at around 7.30am.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) has now confirmed that one person injured in the collision was taken to hospital.
A spokeseperson told The Star: “Ambulance resources attended a collision on Saturday morning between the slip roads to the M1 at junction 33.
Representatives for the other emergency services have been contacted for more information.
More to follow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.