Casualty rushed to hospital after crash near slip roads for M1 Sheffield & Rotherham

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 3rd May 2025, 09:25 BST
A crash on a major dual carriageway is causing delays on South Yorkshire roads this morning, including a section of the M1 in Sheffield and Rotherham.

The collision took place in Rotherham, between the slip roads for the Junction 33 of the M1 at Catcliffe/Sheffield/Rotherham, earlier this morning (Saturday, May 3, 2025).

Disruption caused by the crash was first reported at around 7.30am.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service has now confirmed that one person injured in the collision earlier this morning (Saturday, May 3, 2025) was taken to hospitalYorkshire Ambulance Service has now confirmed that one person injured in the collision earlier this morning (Saturday, May 3, 2025) was taken to hospital
Yorkshire Ambulance Service has now confirmed that one person injured in the collision earlier this morning (Saturday, May 3, 2025) was taken to hospital | Adobe/Google

Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) has now confirmed that one person injured in the collision was taken to hospital.

A spokeseperson told The Star: “Ambulance resources attended a collision on Saturday morning between the slip roads to the M1 at junction 33.

“One patient was conveyed to Rotherham Hospital.”

Representatives for the other emergency services have been contacted for more information.

More to follow.

