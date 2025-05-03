Casualty rushed to hospital after crash near slip roads for M1 Sheffield & Rotherham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A crash on a major dual carriageway is causing delays on South Yorkshire roads this morning, including a section of the M1 in Sheffield and Rotherham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision took place in Rotherham, between the slip roads for the Junction 33 of the M1 at Catcliffe/Sheffield/Rotherham, earlier this morning (Saturday, May 3, 2025).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Disruption caused by the crash was first reported at around 7.30am.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service has now confirmed that one person injured in the collision earlier this morning (Saturday, May 3, 2025) was taken to hospital | Adobe/Google

Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) has now confirmed that one person injured in the collision was taken to hospital.

A spokeseperson told The Star: “Ambulance resources attended a collision on Saturday morning between the slip roads to the M1 at junction 33.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One patient was conveyed to Rotherham Hospital.”

Representatives for the other emergency services have been contacted for more information.

More to follow.