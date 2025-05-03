Retro pictures bring back memories of Niche and Gatecrasher as former club site set for new lease of life

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 3rd May 2025, 06:02 BST

To Sheffield clubbers of a certain age, Niche and Gatecrasher were among the greatest.

And as one of the buildings which was at one stage home to those famous clubs gets a new lease of life as an events venue., we have looked back into our archives to dig out photos of both of those great brands.

The Sheffield building in question is reopening under the name Three Arches, and will hold all manner of events.

But in days gone by, the site on Walker Street, near The Wicker, was home to Niche and Gatecrasher, late on in their existence. However, our pictures look at the whole period of which those clubs were among the big names on the Sheffield scene.

Take a look at the 12 pictures in the gallery below, sure to bring back memories for some.

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

For more stories like this and all of the latest news, current events and sport from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, sign up today for your free newsletter from The Star.

Revellers used to travel from all over the country go go to Gatecrasher in Sheffield. Picture: Andrew Partridge, National World.

1. Gatecrasher

Revellers used to travel from all over the country go go to Gatecrasher in Sheffield. Picture: Andrew Partridge, National World. | National World Photo: Andrew Partridge

Photo Sales
Sheffield's Niche nightclub after it moved to a new venue on Charter Row in 2007

2. Charter Row

Sheffield's Niche nightclub after it moved to a new venue on Charter Row in 2007 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Stuart Hastings

Photo Sales
The legendary Niche nightclub, on Sidney Street, Sheffield, in 2004

3. Sidney Street

The legendary Niche nightclub, on Sidney Street, Sheffield, in 2004 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Stuart Hastings

Photo Sales
The Gatecrasher Millennium New Year's Eve party at Sheffield's Don Valley Stadium

4. Unforgettable night

The Gatecrasher Millennium New Year's Eve party at Sheffield's Don Valley Stadium | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldMemoriesMusic
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice