And as one of the buildings which was at one stage home to those famous clubs gets a new lease of life as an events venue., we have looked back into our archives to dig out photos of both of those great brands.

The Sheffield building in question is reopening under the name Three Arches, and will hold all manner of events.

But in days gone by, the site on Walker Street, near The Wicker, was home to Niche and Gatecrasher, late on in their existence. However, our pictures look at the whole period of which those clubs were among the big names on the Sheffield scene.

Take a look at the 12 pictures in the gallery below, sure to bring back memories for some.

Gatecrasher Revellers used to travel from all over the country go go to Gatecrasher in Sheffield.

Charter Row Sheffield's Niche nightclub after it moved to a new venue on Charter Row in 2007

Sidney Street The legendary Niche nightclub, on Sidney Street, Sheffield, in 2004

Unforgettable night The Gatecrasher Millennium New Year's Eve party at Sheffield's Don Valley Stadium