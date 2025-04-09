Carlisle Street East: Tragedy as pedestrian dies in incident involving lorry on Sheffield road
South Yorkshire Police have this morning announced the death of a 63-year-old man after the incident on Carlisle Street East, Attercliffe, yesterday afternoon.
Carlisle Street East was closed between the Sutherland Road roundabout and the junction with Carwood Road after the incident, which saw police and firefighters on the scene.
Police said this morning in a statement: “At 1.37pm yesterday (April 8) we were called to reports that a man had been involved in a collision with a HGV on Carlisle Street East.
“Emergency services attended but despite their best efforts the man, aged 63, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
“His family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.”
Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or any motorists in the area around the time of the incident with dashcam footage to come forward.
Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the pedestrian shortly before the collision, or who witnessed the collision itself.
You can report information to police online or by calling 101 quoting incident number 380 of April 8, 2025.
You can report online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rs/road-safety/making-a-road-traffic-incident-report/.
Dash cam footage can be submitted following this link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-witnesses-and-dashcam-following-fatal-collision-in-sheffield
Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
It is the second tragic death on South Yorkshire’s roads in two days, following the death of a cyclist in a collision involving a lorry on the A616 near Stocksbridge.
