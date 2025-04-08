Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major Sheffield road is closed after emergency services were called out this afternoon.

Carlisle Street East is closed between the Sutherland Road roundabout and the junction with Carwood Road.

Photos taken by Star photographer Dean Atkins show three fire engines parked across the road while police officers man a cordon.

Emergency services at the scene of an incident on Carlisle Street East in Sheffield. | NW

Fire engines at the scene on Carlisle Street East. | NW

A large truck can be seen behind the emergency vehicles within the cordoned area.

South Yorkshire Police have urged motorists to avoid the area while emergency services work at the scene and plan alternative routes if possible.

A spokesperson said they were called 1.37pm on Tuesday (April 8) to reports of a road traffic collision.