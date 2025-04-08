Carlisle Street East: Major Sheffield road closed as emergency services work at the scene

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 8th Apr 2025, 16:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A major Sheffield road is closed after emergency services were called out this afternoon.

Carlisle Street East is closed between the Sutherland Road roundabout and the junction with Carwood Road.

Photos taken by Star photographer Dean Atkins show three fire engines parked across the road while police officers man a cordon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Emergency services at the scene of an incident on Carlisle Street East in Sheffield. Emergency services at the scene of an incident on Carlisle Street East in Sheffield.
Emergency services at the scene of an incident on Carlisle Street East in Sheffield. | NW
Carlisle Street East is closed between the Sutherland Road roundabout and the junction with Carwood Road. Carlisle Street East is closed between the Sutherland Road roundabout and the junction with Carwood Road.
Carlisle Street East is closed between the Sutherland Road roundabout and the junction with Carwood Road. | NW
Fire engines at the scene on Carlisle Street East.Fire engines at the scene on Carlisle Street East.
Fire engines at the scene on Carlisle Street East. | NW

A large truck can be seen behind the emergency vehicles within the cordoned area.

South Yorkshire Police have urged motorists to avoid the area while emergency services work at the scene and plan alternative routes if possible.

A spokesperson said they were called 1.37pm on Tuesday (April 8) to reports of a road traffic collision.

Related topics:South Yorkshire PoliceEmergency servicesMotorists

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice