Busy night for firefighters as Sheffield hit by spate of arson attacks

Sheffield firefighters faced a busy night after a spate of arson attacks hit the city.

The blazes which South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service described as ‘deliberately started’ last night, ranged from a car transporter to wheelie bins all being set alight.

The first call related to arson was received by the service at 8.15pm.

A crew from Sheffield Central fire station was sent to Overend Road, near Gleadless Valley, after a wheelie bin had been deliberately set on fire.

That call was made while crews were already dealing with a fire nearby, at Queen Mary Rise, near Manor Fields Park. However, that fire was thought to have been accidentally started.

The Queen Mary Rise fire had involved a bin store catching fire, and kept crews busy for over an hour.

Then at 8.30pm, firefighters received a call over a fire on Queen Mary Road, also near the Manor estate, where another wheelie bin had been set alight, with a crew from Birley fire station sent out to deal with the blaze.

Crews were sent out again for a third arson attack of the night, when a car transporter was deliberately set on fire.

This time, three fire crews were dispatched from Birley and Parkway fire stations. The fire at 11.15pm on Fern View Grove, near Hackenthorpe, Sheffield, started at 11.15pm. Fire engines were at the scene for over half an hour.

In addition, crews dealt with an accidental flat fire near Shalesmoor.

> FireStoppers, which works in the same way as Crimestoppers, allows the public to anonymously report any information they have on deliberate fire-setting.

This can be done by calling the dedicated FireStoppers phone number, 0800 169 5558, or by filling in the online form at www.firestoppersreport.co.uk.

The details you provide will be passed on to us for investigation.