Each one of them are wanted by detectives investigating a series of crimes, some of which date back years.
They are all believed to hold vital information about incidents which could help cops crack a number of cases.
Their names and photographs have been published by South Yorkshire Police, along with brief details of the offences officers want to speak to them about.
Some of those in the ‘wost wanted’ list have been evading arrest for years, including Ahmed Farrah, who is wanted in connection with the murder of a young man in Sheffield in 2018.
To date, nobody has been charged over the murder, leaving the victim’s family in turmoil.
Where possible, crime reference numbers are included within the picture caption.
Anyone with information about any of the wanted men should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.
You can also access South Yorkshire Police's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
1. South Yorkshire's most wanted
Top row, left to right: Stuart Webster; Brad Appleby; Rubinder Singh and Kieran Harrison. Second row, left to right: Kyle Campbell; Shaun Battye; Luthfur Ali; Zain Ahmed and James Maughan. Third row, left to right: Andi Trokthi; Nasir Ali. Eljaso Cela; Mateo Cela and Liam Jones. Bottom row, left to right: Sonny Ibe; Loi Le; John Eric Wells; Mohammed Anwaar and Ahmed Farrah | Adobe/3rd party
2. Stuart Webster: Wanted for breaching sex offender notification requirements
Speaking on September 4, 2025, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We are asking for your help to find wanted man Stuart Webster, who is wanted for breaching his sex offender notification requirements.
"Webster, aged 42 and originally from the Grimsby area of Lincolnshire, was placed on the sex offenders register for life in 2015 after being convicted of two sexual offences.
"He is now wanted in connection with a report that he has failed to comply with the notification requirements for the Sex Offenders' Register, by failing to register an address following his release from custody in Doncaster.
"Webster has links to the whole of the South Yorkshire area, as well as Humberside and Lincolnshire. He is aware he is wanted and is believed to be actively evading officers.
"Extensive efforts have been made to trace him, and officers now want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Webster recently or knows where he may be staying.
"He is described as a white man, 6ft tall and of a medium stocky build with very short brown hair and brown eyes. He often wears sunglasses.
"If you see Webster, please do not approach him but instead call 999. You can also provide information via 101 quoting investigation number 14/151990/25."
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org | Submit
3. Brad Appleby: Wanted in connection with reports of criminal damage, assault, making threats to kill, and assault of an emergency worker
Speaking on August 15, 2025, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We are appealing for your help to find wanted Doncaster man Brad Appleby.
"The 26-year-old is wanted in connection with reports of criminal damage, assault, making threats to kill, and assault of an emergency worker in an incident alleged to have take place on Thursday 10 July.
"He is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall, of slim build, and with short light brown hair and a short beard.
"If you see Appleby, please do not approach him but instead call 999. If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact us via our online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101.
"Please quote investigation number 14/122481/25 when you get in touch."
You can access their online portal here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org | SYP
4. Wanted: Rubinder Singh
Police need help to find wanted man Rubinder Singh.
Posting on July 28, 2025, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We are appealing for your help to find wanted man Rubinder Singh.
"The 30-year-old is wanted in connection with a rape in the Kendray area of Barnsley on 16 April 2024.
"Extensive work to locate Singh has been carried out, including financial enquiries, checks with local authorities, house checks and numerous other tactics. We are now wanting to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to him recently.
"Singh is described as an Asian man, of a stocky build and with short black hair. He is also known by the name Gurpinder Singh."
If you see Singh, please do not approach him but instead call 999. If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact police via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101.
Please quote incident number 1015 of April 16, 2024 when you get in touch.
You can access their online portal here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org | SYP