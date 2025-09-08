Delighted plane fans near Sheffield snatched a surprise view of the RAF’s last remaining Lancaster bomber at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The iconic Avro Lancaster aircraft made its way over the Peak District, just outside the city, on Saturday afternoon.

File picture shows the Lancaster at a previous. Photo: Brian Eyre. National World | National World

It was spotted in the skies near the Ladybower reservoir, shortly after 2.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lancaster also flew close to the Derwent dam, famous as the site of the RAF’s training runs for their 1943 Dambusters air raids of World War Two.

The aircraft was over the area after having visited Ayr in Scotland and Bangor in Northern Ireland, and crossed the reservoirs on its way to the Duxford Air Show.

It then headed over Chesterfield, coming close to Owler Bar on the border between Sheffield and Derbyshire, before continuing on its way.

Many people posted their excitement over the Lancaster’s surprise appearance on social media.

It had been due to fly over the Chatsworth the previous weekend, but that flight had to be cancelled.