Lancaster bomber Ladybower: Delighted visitors spot iconic RAF plane over reservoirs near Sheffield
The iconic Avro Lancaster aircraft made its way over the Peak District, just outside the city, on Saturday afternoon.
It was spotted in the skies near the Ladybower reservoir, shortly after 2.30pm.
The Lancaster also flew close to the Derwent dam, famous as the site of the RAF’s training runs for their 1943 Dambusters air raids of World War Two.
The aircraft was over the area after having visited Ayr in Scotland and Bangor in Northern Ireland, and crossed the reservoirs on its way to the Duxford Air Show.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this as well as the latest news from The Star, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
It then headed over Chesterfield, coming close to Owler Bar on the border between Sheffield and Derbyshire, before continuing on its way.
Many people posted their excitement over the Lancaster’s surprise appearance on social media.
It had been due to fly over the Chatsworth the previous weekend, but that flight had to be cancelled.