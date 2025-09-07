Sheffield retro: 35 memorable photos taking you back to good times at noughties nightclubs and bars

The music is pumping, the drinks are flowing, and spirits are high.

These photos take you on a pub crawl around some of the most popular bars and nightclubs in Sheffield during the noughties.

They capture epic moments as friends and lovers make special memories on the dance floor and at the bar.

More than a dozen different venues appear in this retro gallery of photos from nights out in 2003 and 2004.

Some are still going strong more than 20 years later, like The Forum, Corporation and the Cavendish.

But others have sadly closed during the last two decades, such as Kingdom, at Barker’s Pool, and the legendary Gatecrasher nightclub,

Do these photos bring back any memories for you of nights out in Sheffield during the noughties, and what was your favourite club, bar or pub in Sheffield back then?

Jo, Emma, Vicky at Sheffield's Varsity bar in 2004

1. Varsity

Jo, Emma, Vicky at Sheffield's Varsity bar in 2004 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Cher Permaul

Amy, Emma, Jenny and Katie at the Leadmill, Sheffield, in 2004

2. Leadmill

Amy, Emma, Jenny and Katie at the Leadmill, Sheffield, in 2004 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Cher Permaul

Giving it all at the City Hall, in Sheffield, in April 2004

3. City Hall

Giving it all at the City Hall, in Sheffield, in April 2004 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Cher Permaul

Stuart, Kate, Lucy and Michael at the Leadmill, Sheffield, in 2004

4. Leadmill

Stuart, Kate, Lucy and Michael at the Leadmill, Sheffield, in 2004 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Cher Permaul

