4 . San Lorenzo: 190-192, Northfield Rd, Crookes, Sheffield, S10 1QU

This popular Crookes eatery has been a staple of the area for a long while. It has a Google rating of 4.6 out of 5, from a total of 367 reviews. Reviewer Sam writes: "An amazing Italian that always feels welcoming and is super family friendly. "We have visited twice now, with three kids and the warmth of service is brilliant. As a family you want to feel comfortable - and the folk here do just that. We try to get in early and it’s always great. "The food is fantastic, and the portions are great. We typically take some pasta home for the following day :)" | Google