With warm but simple surroundings, a trattoria can be amongst the best way to enjoy Italian food.
They tend to be a little smaller, sometimes family-run, and serve up excellent yet understated dishes.
Plenty of Sheffield neighbourhoods are fortunate enough to have a fantastic trattoria right on their doorstep.
Here is a list of some of the best in the city, and why don’t you take a look through and see if your favourite is included?
1. Sheffield is home to a wealth of excellent trattorias
2. Piccolo's, Convent Walk, Sheffield city centre, S3 7RX
The popular eatery, which is located just off West Street, has a high Google rating of 4.7 out of 5, from a total of 629 reviews.
One such review, from Rebecca English, reads: "Fantastic service & beautiful authentic Italian food! The fact they serve one of my favourite dishes (beef strogonoff) gets them extra points!
"Our first time visiting and we will be back.
"Thank you so much for the lovely date night Piccolos"
3. Grazie: 9 Leopold St, Sheffield city centre, Sheffield, S1 2GY
Grazie is a popular place for diners to go. It enjoys a rating of 4.7 out of 5, from a total of 670 reviews.
One review, from Emma G, reads: "Amazing restaurant with delicious food! The service was very friendly and efficient. The pasta is all handmade and you can see it being made in the restaurant. The pistachio tiramisu was amazing! Really nice cocktails and drinks too! Definitely recommend if you like pasta!"
4. San Lorenzo: 190-192, Northfield Rd, Crookes, Sheffield, S10 1QU
This popular Crookes eatery has been a staple of the area for a long while. It has a Google rating of 4.6 out of 5, from a total of 367 reviews.
Reviewer Sam writes: "An amazing Italian that always feels welcoming and is super family friendly.
"We have visited twice now, with three kids and the warmth of service is brilliant. As a family you want to feel comfortable - and the folk here do just that. We try to get in early and it’s always great.
"The food is fantastic, and the portions are great. We typically take some pasta home for the following day :)"