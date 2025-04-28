Body found after tragic incident near Woodhouse Station, Sheffield

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 28th Apr 2025, 11:05 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 11:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A body has been found near Woodhouse railway station in Sheffield, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were sent to the station, which is near Furnace Lane, early this morning, British Transport Police told The Star in a Statement this morning.

Police and paramedics could be seen at the site shortly after dawn this morning, and rail services in the area were stopped while they were on the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Emergency services were sent to Woodhouse Station. Photo: GoogleEmergency services were sent to Woodhouse Station. Photo: Google
Emergency services were sent to Woodhouse Station. Photo: Google | Google

Police say that the investigation into the tragic death is still ongoing. It has not been confirmed whether the casualty is a man or a woman.

The force said: “We were called to Woodhouse station shortly before 6am this morning, Monday, following reports of a casualty.

“Officers attended along with paramedics but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to their death.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rail services which pass through Woodhouse station were cancelled for several hours this morning following the tragedy.

It means there were no services to Kiveton Park, Retford, or Lincoln earlier this morning. The first train due to run this morning was the 10.39am to Lincoln.

Replacement bus services were run earlier today between Sheffield and the cities along the route, in place of the trains, and were scheduled to arrive at their destinations some 60 minutes later than the trains were due.

Rail operator Northern said in an update to its advice for travellers at around 10am today: “Following the emergency services dealing with an incident between Sheffield and Lincoln all lines are now open.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Train services running through these stations are returning to normal.”

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

🗞️Keep up to date on all of the latest news with our free breaking newsletter.

Click here to sign up today

https://www.thestar.co.uk/newsletter

Related topics:SheffieldEmergency servicesBritish Transport PoliceTrain services

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice