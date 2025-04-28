Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A body has been found near Woodhouse railway station in Sheffield, police have confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were sent to the station, which is near Furnace Lane, early this morning, British Transport Police told The Star in a Statement this morning.

Police and paramedics could be seen at the site shortly after dawn this morning, and rail services in the area were stopped while they were on the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services were sent to Woodhouse Station. Photo: Google | Google

Police say that the investigation into the tragic death is still ongoing. It has not been confirmed whether the casualty is a man or a woman.

The force said: “We were called to Woodhouse station shortly before 6am this morning, Monday, following reports of a casualty.

“Officers attended along with paramedics but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to their death.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rail services which pass through Woodhouse station were cancelled for several hours this morning following the tragedy.

It means there were no services to Kiveton Park, Retford, or Lincoln earlier this morning. The first train due to run this morning was the 10.39am to Lincoln.

Replacement bus services were run earlier today between Sheffield and the cities along the route, in place of the trains, and were scheduled to arrive at their destinations some 60 minutes later than the trains were due.

Rail operator Northern said in an update to its advice for travellers at around 10am today: “Following the emergency services dealing with an incident between Sheffield and Lincoln all lines are now open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Train services running through these stations are returning to normal.”

🗞️Keep up to date on all of the latest news with our free breaking newsletter.

Click here to sign up today