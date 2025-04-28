Body found after tragic incident near Woodhouse Station, Sheffield
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Emergency services were sent to the station, which is near Furnace Lane, early this morning, British Transport Police told The Star in a Statement this morning.
Police and paramedics could be seen at the site shortly after dawn this morning, and rail services in the area were stopped while they were on the scene.
Police say that the investigation into the tragic death is still ongoing. It has not been confirmed whether the casualty is a man or a woman.
The force said: “We were called to Woodhouse station shortly before 6am this morning, Monday, following reports of a casualty.
“Officers attended along with paramedics but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to their death.”
Rail services which pass through Woodhouse station were cancelled for several hours this morning following the tragedy.
It means there were no services to Kiveton Park, Retford, or Lincoln earlier this morning. The first train due to run this morning was the 10.39am to Lincoln.
Replacement bus services were run earlier today between Sheffield and the cities along the route, in place of the trains, and were scheduled to arrive at their destinations some 60 minutes later than the trains were due.
Rail operator Northern said in an update to its advice for travellers at around 10am today: “Following the emergency services dealing with an incident between Sheffield and Lincoln all lines are now open.
“Train services running through these stations are returning to normal.”
🗞️Keep up to date on all of the latest news with our free breaking newsletter.
Click here to sign up today
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.