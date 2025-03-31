Like many other cities across the UK, Sheffield’s railway network was decimated during the 1950s and then the Beeching cuts of the 1960s.

It was further reduced with the closure of the Woodhead line, linking Sheffield and Manchester, via stations including Deepcar, Oughtibridge, Wadsley Bridge and Neepsend, in 1981.

There are still hopes that passenger services could be revived on the Don Valley section of the old Woodhead line, possibly with tram trains running between Sheffield city centre and Stocksbridge.

There is also a chance that new services could run on the Barrow Hill line between Sheffield and Chesterfield, and that Millhouses, Heeley and Beauchief stations could reopen on the Sheaf Valley line.

But Sheffielders could be waiting a long time for these aspirations to become reality.

As the wait continues, these photos hark back to the golden age of rail travel in Sheffield and show some of the railway stations across the city which have been lost since then.

The lost stations pictured include Victoria station, which was once Sheffield’s main station but closed in 1970; Beighton Station, which was on the Great Central Railway line; and Beauchief station, where the old stationmaster's house is today a private residence.

Do you remember any of these lost stations, and which would you most like to see reopened?

Millhouses and Ecclesall Station Millhouses and Ecclesall Station was called Ecclesall Station when it opened in 1870, It was part of the Midland Main Line, lying between Heeley and Beauchief stations. The entrance was via an overbridge on Archer Road. It closed in June 1968 and remained derelict until the buildings were removed a year after this picture was taken in 1979.

Deepcar Station Deepcar Station is pictured here sometime between 1900 and 1919. It closed in 1959 and the station building is now a house.

Victoria Station Victoria Station was once Sheffield's main railway station, linking the city to Manchester and London. It closed in January 1970 but there are hopes it could reopen as part of the planned Don Valley line restoration between the city centre and Stocksbridge. Holidaymakers are pictured here waiting for a train at Sheffield Victoria Station in 1962