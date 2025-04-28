Updated: Trains disrupted after 'emergency incident' on railway between Sheffield and Lincoln
Northern Rail described ‘severe disruption’ on the Sheffield to Lincoln line this morning, which also serves Kiveton Park. It was closed for around four hours, before Network Rail finally announced it would be re-opening at around 10am.
Northern said in a statement: “Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between Sheffield and Lincoln all lines are blocked.
“Train services running through these stations will be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 10am, April 28.
“Train services between Sheffield - Lincoln are currently being disrupted due to emergency services dealing with an incident on the line.
“Emergency services and Network Rail staff are now on site.”
Sheffield to Lincoln services are currently unable to run in both directions.
Northern tickets will be accepted on East Midlands Railway services between Sheffield to Nottingham and Nottingham to Lincoln.
Road replacement transport has been booked to operate between Sheffield and Lincoln.
Two full size coaches departed Lincoln at 7.30am and call at all stops towards Sheffield, operated by Ross Travel.
Two sixteen seat minibuses departed Sheffield at 7.45am and call at all stops towards Lincoln, operated by RSZ Travel.
One full size coach departed Sheffield at 8.30am and called at all stops towards Lincoln, operated by Ocean Travel.
Journey times were extended by up to 60 minutes whilst travelling by rail eeplacement transport.
Network Rail says the incident was reported at 6.14am.
British Transport Police has been approached for more information.
