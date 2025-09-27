A pedestrian has tragically died after a collision involving a van on a South Yorkshire street.

Blyth Road, in Maltby, Rotherham, was closed for several hours after the incident, which happened late on Friday morning, after emergency services were called to the scene.

Blyth Road, Maltby. Photo: Dean Atkins, S70 Media | National World

And it has today been announced that a woman, aged 28, died in a collision with a van.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Yesterday (26 September) at 11.48am, roads policing officers responded to a collision on Blyth Road in Maltby, involving a pedestrian and a van.

“Our enquiries have led us to understand the pedestrian, a 28-year-old woman entered the carriageway and was involved in a collision with a grey Mercedes Vito.

“Despite the best efforts of everyone, the woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has been informed and is being supported by family liaison officers.”

Officers said the driver of the Mercedes remained at the scene and has been assisting them with their inquiry.

The road was closed while both police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service worked at the scene.

Police who are investigating the incident want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to them.

If you have footage of the collision, it can be shared with police directly here-https://orlo.uk/2wuNI

You can also contact police with information via their website’s live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 323 of 26 September 2025.