Maltby crash: Police 'avoid the area' warning after crash shuts South Yorkshire road

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 26th Sep 2025, 13:41 BST
Emergency services are on the scene and a road has been closed after a crash on a South Yorkshire street.

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed they are on the scene of the incient this afternoon, in Maltby.

They are warning motorists to avoid the area.

Police said in a statement: “Our officers are currently on scene at a road traffic collision on Blyth Road in Maltby.

“The road has been closed between Millindale and Muglet Lane. Please find an alternative route while emergency services carry out their work. We appreciate your patience.”

The Star has approached South Yorkshire Police for more information

