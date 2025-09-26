Emergency services are on the scene and a road has been closed after a crash on a South Yorkshire street.

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed they are on the scene of the incient this afternoon, in Maltby.

They are warning motorists to avoid the area.

Police said in a statement: “Our officers are currently on scene at a road traffic collision on Blyth Road in Maltby.

“The road has been closed between Millindale and Muglet Lane. Please find an alternative route while emergency services carry out their work. We appreciate your patience.”

The Star has approached South Yorkshire Police for more information