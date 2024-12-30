Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A one-year-old boy who was critically injured in a crash in Barnsley eight days ago remains in hospital today.

Michael Keen has not left hospital since the collision on December 22 in Worsbrough, Barnsley, which tragically also took the life of his grandfather, aged 56.

It is understood the two were walking on West Street, with Michael in a pushchair, when they were in a collision with a VW Polo. The driver stopped at the scene and is assisting officers with enquiries.

Today (December 30), South Yorkshire Police confirmed young Michael remains in a “stable but critical condition.”

A GoFundMe appeal launched by Michael’s grandmother, Elizabeth Keen, to help the little boy and his family has raised over £3,400 in five days.

Mrs Keen writes: “I am wanting to raise funds to help him after he leaves hospital with any future needs. Anything remaining will be saved for him to access when he reaches 18.

“Anything you can afford will help. Thank you.”

Police have appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision and has any information, CCTV or dashcam footage which could help with the investigation to get in touch.

They can contact South Yorkshire Police online, via live chat, or by calling 101, quoting incident number 350 of December 22, 2024.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers free and anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.