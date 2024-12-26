Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fundraising appeal has been launched for a toddler who was critically injured in a crash in South Yorkshire which killed his grandfather.

The one-year-old boy was taken to hospital, where his family said he remains, following a collision in Worsbrough, Barnsley, on Sunday, December 22. His grandfather was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

Michael Keen, aged one, was critically injured in a crash in Worsbrough, Barnsley, in which his grandfather tragically died. A fundraising appeal has been set up for the youngster by his family. | Contributed

South Yorkshire Police said they were called to West Street, Worsbrough, at 11.41am that day following reports of a collision between a car and two pedestrians.

The force said a blue Volkswagen Polo had reportedly collided with a wall and two pedestrians - a 56-year-old man and a boy, aged one.

Police said the driver of the VW Polo had stopped at the scene and was assisting officers with enquiries.

A fundraising appeal has now been launched by the boy’s grandmother, Elizabeth Keen, who said the youngster, Michael Keen, had been in his pushchair when the crash happened.

She said: “I am wanting to raise funds to help him after he leaves hospital with any future needs.

“Anything remaining will be saved for him to access when he reaches 18. Anything you can afford will help. Thank you.”

Donations have already started pouring in, with more than £1,500 raised towards the £5,000 target as of 2pm today, Thursday, December 26.

Police have appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision and has any information, CCTV or dashcam footage which could help with the investigation to get in touch.

They can contact South Yorkshire Police online, via live chat, or by calling 101, quoting incident number 350 of December 22, 2024.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers free and anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.