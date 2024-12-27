Barnsley crash: £2,000 raised in a day for toddler critically injured in crash which killed his grandad

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 27th Dec 2024, 08:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A GoFundMe appeal to help the family of a toddler who was critically injured in a crash in South Yorkshire which also killed his grandfather has raised £2,000 in a day.

One-year-old Michael Keen remains in hospital today (December 27) following the collision in Worsbrough, Barnsley, on Sunday.

A GoFundMe appeal has been launched for Michael Keen, aged one, who was critically injured in a crash in Worsbrough, Barnsley, which also tragically killed his grandfather. The page has raised over £2,000 in a day.A GoFundMe appeal has been launched for Michael Keen, aged one, who was critically injured in a crash in Worsbrough, Barnsley, which also tragically killed his grandfather. The page has raised over £2,000 in a day.
A GoFundMe appeal has been launched for Michael Keen, aged one, who was critically injured in a crash in Worsbrough, Barnsley, which also tragically killed his grandfather. The page has raised over £2,000 in a day. | UGC, GoFundMe

His grandfather was tragically pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which police say involved a car and two pedestrians.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said the driver of the VW Polo involved had stopped at the scene and was assisting officers with enquiries.

Now, a fundraising appeal set up to help the little boy and his family has raised more than £2,000 in just over a day.

The GoFundMe page was launched by the boy’s grandmother, Elizabeth Keen, who said the youngster, Michael Keen, had been in his pushchair at the time of the collision.

Generous wellwishers have already donated more than £2,200 as of 8am today (December 27).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-this-little-boys-future-after-tragedy.

Mrs Keen writes: “I am wanting to raise funds to help him after he leaves hospital with any future needs. Anything remaining will be saved for him to access when he reaches 18.

“Anything you can afford will help. Thank you.”

Police have appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision and has any information, CCTV or dashcam footage which could help with the investigation to get in touch.

They can contact South Yorkshire Police online, via live chat, or by calling 101, quoting incident number 350 of December 22, 2024.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers free and anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Related topics:Barnsley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice