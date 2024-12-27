Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A GoFundMe appeal to help the family of a toddler who was critically injured in a crash in South Yorkshire which also killed his grandfather has raised £2,000 in a day.

One-year-old Michael Keen remains in hospital today (December 27) following the collision in Worsbrough, Barnsley, on Sunday.

His grandfather was tragically pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which police say involved a car and two pedestrians.

Police said the driver of the VW Polo involved had stopped at the scene and was assisting officers with enquiries.

Now, a fundraising appeal set up to help the little boy and his family has raised more than £2,000 in just over a day.

The GoFundMe page was launched by the boy’s grandmother, Elizabeth Keen, who said the youngster, Michael Keen, had been in his pushchair at the time of the collision.

Generous wellwishers have already donated more than £2,200 as of 8am today (December 27).

Mrs Keen writes: “I am wanting to raise funds to help him after he leaves hospital with any future needs. Anything remaining will be saved for him to access when he reaches 18.

“Anything you can afford will help. Thank you.”

Police have appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision and has any information, CCTV or dashcam footage which could help with the investigation to get in touch.

They can contact South Yorkshire Police online, via live chat, or by calling 101, quoting incident number 350 of December 22, 2024.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers free and anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.