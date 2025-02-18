Four people were taken to hospital last night after a chemical fire at a Sheffield city centre laboratory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five fire engines as well as two ambulances and several police cars were pictured at the scene of a large cordon on Trippet Lane and Bailey Street on Monday evening (February 17).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue has confirmed a large cordon in Sheffield city centre on February 17 was over a chemical fire in a laboratory on Bailey Street. | Zak Cuerden

Today, South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue has confirmed the incident was a chemical fire at a lab on Bailey Street.

A spokesperson said in a statement a specialist hazardous material unit was also called to the scene to extinguish the fire.

The statement reads: “Five fire engines and one hazardous material unit were called to Bailey Street, Sheffield, after a call was received at 5.05pm about a chemical fire in a lab.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Two specialist officers entered the building to make the room where the fire was situated safe before two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the building and extinguished the fire with a dry powder extinguisher.

“Four people were taken to hospital as a precaution. The incident had been dealt with by 7.13pm.”

Residents were asked to shut their windows during the incident. Bailey Street is home to a large student block flat and several businesses.